Fairview Fire Department holds dedication ceremony for two new fire trucks

Two new pieces of equipment will help fight fires in Fairview and surrounding areas.

Fairview Fire Department dedicating their new water tanker and utility truck tonight. The purchases were made possible through a lump sum of money donated to the department.

The old pieces of apparatus were 20 years old and in need of replacement. Phil Jackson, the president of the Fairview Fire Department, says the donation is a great relief for the department.

“Considering the fact that our fund drive has been down, last year we received 29% returns, so to have a single donor come through like that has been fantastic.” Jackson said.

The water tanker is already in service and the utility truck is expected to be in service soon.