The owner of a well known Fairview greenhouse is promising that the business is not closing, but she is in the market for new owners.

Claudia Urda, owner of Plantscape Greenhouse, is putting the business on the market.

The business is listed with Jim Barbour Erie Real Estate.

Urda said it would be nice to retire, but first she wants to make sure that her long-time customers are taken care of with the new ownership.