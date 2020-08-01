Fairview High School community steps up to raise money for classmate diagnosed with cancer

The community in Fairview is stepping up while some high school students are volunteering for a car wash to raise money for a classmate who was recently diagnosed with cancer this year.

Students at Fairview High School washed cars on August 1st over at Bonnell Auto Body Shop in order to raise money for a recent graduate Andrew Dworek.

Dworek was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer this past May.

The car wash started at 9 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m.

Dworek said that his classmates dedication to raising money for his medical care makes him feel like he has the community’s support during his journey with cancer.

“It means a lot to me cause they took the time out of their day. I mean they came here at like nine on a Saturday which you know no one wants to wake up early on a Saturday,” said Dworek.

Andrew is two months into treatment. The money raised today will go to outside of network medical care for specialists not covered by insurance.