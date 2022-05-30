Community members are celebrating Memorial Day with a parade and ceremony in Fairview.

We spoke with ROTC students about their future service.

Several students said that they want to pursue a career in the military. Spectators said that it’s great to see people celebrating those who served.

Hundreds of spectators honored those who served in our country in Fairview this Memorial Day with a parade starting on West Ridge Road and marching west to Maple Street.

Fairview High School’s ROTC carried the colors in the parade.

One ROTC student who commanded the color guard said that she is interested in becoming a medic in the Air Force.

“My family has been involved with the military ever since I can remember. I really wanted to be a part of the military since sixth grade, but it really started coming together when I joined the ROTC this year,” said Kelly Sennett, ROTC Fairview High School.

Another ROTC student said that he hopes to continue his family’s tradition of serving in the United States Military.

“My family is very big into the military and I love my country, so I just really wanted to join and help out. A lot of us in ROTC are very passionate about our country. A lot of us are wanting to join and help out,” said Matthew Reyes, ROTC Fairview High School.

Other spectators and veterans said it’s important to honor and remember those who served on Memorial Day.

“My father has a Purple Heart. He served two tours in Vietnam. My brother was in the Air Force. We have a lot of military background,” said Christina Miller, attendee, Memorial Day Parade.

“It’s wonderful to see the patriotism in our country nowadays, it wasn’t that way back in the 70s, it was pretty well split because of the war. It’s nice now to see that the country is coming around to the patriotic way of doing things. We need to come together, veterans and others, and enjoy this beautiful country we have,” said Arthur Freitas, Vietnam War Veteran.