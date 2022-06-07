Some students at Fairview High School carried signs while gathering in front of Fairview High School on Tuesday.

Mass shootings have been occurring at a high rate in the United States. These young activists stated that they are afraid a mass shooting, like the one in Texas, could happen locally, pointing out the recent shooting at Erie High School.

The organizers of the walkout noted how crucial it is that young people take an initiative in this fight.

“School shootings are happening here and they’re happening to us. I go to school every day not knowing, ‘Could it happen here? Could it happen to me?’ Thankfully, it hasn’t but you never know. This is a problem that’s primarily targeting the youth with school shootings, and I think that is most important that we get involved and we make our voices heard,” said Adam Chiocco, Fairview student.

Students weighed in on whether or not arming faculty members is the answer to this problem.

“On a large scale, guns really don’t help people a whole lot. Even in instances like this, it is better for us to prevent a gun from entering a school than from having teachers having to defend themselves with a gun,” said Anthony Cimino, Fairview student.

The students want to hold people in power accountable for these shootings. They worry that if no action is taken, this will only continue to happen.