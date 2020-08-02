Fairview high school students set up car wash to help recent graduate who is battling a life threatening illness

In Fairview the community has recently stepped up to help a young man battling a life threatening illness.

High school students volunteered their time on the morning of Saturday August 1st for a car wash.

The students worked the car wash in order to help raise money for a classmate who was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Recent graduate Andrew Dworek was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer this May.

The car wash was held at Bonnell Auto Body Shop. The car wash started at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning and ended around 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Dworek said that the dedication from his classmates to raise money money for his medical care makes him feel like he has the support from the community during his journey with cancer.

“It means a lot to me cause they took the time out of their day. I mean they came here at like nine on a Saturday which you know no one wants to wake up early on a Saturday,” said Dworek.

Andrew is now two months into treatment. The money raised from this event will go toward outside of network medical care for specialists not covered by insurance.