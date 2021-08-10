Fairview home damaged by fire after being hit by lightning





A home in Fairview is damaged after being hit by lightning Tuesday morning.

Fire crews received reports of a multi-unit home on fire in the 6000 block of Stonebrook Dr. Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke coming from the roof.

According to the West Ridge Fire Chief Jerry DeRosa, the cause of the fire appears to be from lightning hitting the chimney.

The house has extensive damage to the attic and is unable to be occupied at this time. Fortunately, the fire did not spread to the attached homes.

No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

