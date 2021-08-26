Fairview man honors September 11th victims with special flag

One local man has a special flag that he looks at every day in order to respect those who died on September 11th.

Dale Peters of Fairview has a custom made September 11th honor flag framed and hung up in his garage.

The flag has the names of every person killed on that day.

Peters said he walked by it every day and reads some of the names while reflecting.

“These families in there, whole families that perished and it really means a lot to me. I get a little emotional when I talk about it, but it’s something I’ll never forget,” said Dale Peters, Fairview Resident.

Peters had two honor flags custom made 14 years ago and gave one to a close friend.

