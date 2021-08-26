Fairview man remembers 9/11 with honor flag

FAIRVIEW — One local man has as special flag he looks at everyday to respect those who died on 9/11.

Dale Peters of Fairview has a custom made 9/11 honor flag, framed and hung up in his garage. The flag has the names of every person killed on that day.

Peters said he walks by it everyday and reads some of the names and reflects.

“These families in there, whole families that perished, and it really means a lot to me,” Peters said. “I get a little emotional when I talk about it, but it’s something I’ll never forget.”

He had two honor flags custom made 14 years ago and gave one to a close friend.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.