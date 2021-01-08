Fairview Manor holds COVID-19 vaccination clinic

COVID-19 vaccination clinics are underway at local nursing homes.

Fairview Manor held its first COVID-19 clinic on Friday.

An administrator at Fairview Manor explained that staff and residents who choose to get the vaccine will receive the second dose required with this vaccine at a second scheduled vaccination clinic.

It was also stated that if anyone who did not receive the vaccine during the first vaccination clinic changes their mind about receiving it, they will be offered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the second scheduled clinic date.