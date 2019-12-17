Fairview Middle School students served local veterans at the Bayfront Convention Center today

Middle school students learned the meaning of giving back Tuesday morning through an annual holiday tradition.

The third annual Fairview Middle School Veteran Holiday Feast was held at the Bayfront Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

150 student volunteers served food to hundreds of veterans. Students also spoke with the guests and gave them Christmas gifts. A live band of veterans performed music for attendees. Dickeys Barbecue Pit provided the food for the event.

“We’re hoping to serve an upwards of 300 veterans and their family members this year. We have 100 volunteers from Fairview Middle School that have been working before today; they’ve been raising money over the past month,” said Brandon McBrier, Owner/Operator, Dickeys Barbecue Pit.

