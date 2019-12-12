Breaking News
Death of 17-year-old Cathedral Prep student ruled accidental; no charges to be filed
1  of  2
Live Now
LIVE: ABC News live coverage of Judiciary Committee House impeachment hearing Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Fairview School District planning to expand and renovate high school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Plans for a more than $50 million expansion are in place for one local high school.

The Fairview School District superintendent says that this project includes a wide variety of improvements. Those improvements include a four-story classroom addition, a new library and renovations throughout the building. The building itself was constructed in 1973.

A public hearing is scheduled for January 6th and the hearing is aimed at giving taxpayers a chance to learn more about how this project was made possible.

“We have roughly $11 million saved to go toward the $45 million project, so what the board will do is they will use those $11 million to pay down the initial years of debt service which will equate to a small tax increase for our taxpayers.” said Dr. Erik Kincade, Superintendent of Fairview School District.

The plan is to have this project begin by 2021.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar