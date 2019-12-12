Fairview School District planning to expand and renovate high school

Plans for a more than $50 million expansion are in place for one local high school.

The Fairview School District superintendent says that this project includes a wide variety of improvements. Those improvements include a four-story classroom addition, a new library and renovations throughout the building. The building itself was constructed in 1973.

A public hearing is scheduled for January 6th and the hearing is aimed at giving taxpayers a chance to learn more about how this project was made possible.

“We have roughly $11 million saved to go toward the $45 million project, so what the board will do is they will use those $11 million to pay down the initial years of debt service which will equate to a small tax increase for our taxpayers.” said Dr. Erik Kincade, Superintendent of Fairview School District.

The plan is to have this project begin by 2021.