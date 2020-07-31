Fairview School District to move to remote learning for first 30 days of school year

The first 30 days of school in the Fairview School District is going to be online only this year.

Board members taking that vote this week.

The plan is to monitor the situation and return to the classroom if the situation improves.

Board members also decided to follow the recommendations of the PIAA in allowing fall sports to continue.

Those board members telling JET 24 Action News the board will meet during regularly scheduled monthly meetings throughout the fall, but could call a special session to vote on the schedule if the situation warrants.