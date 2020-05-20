Fairview School Foundation teams up with school district and Avonia Tavern to provide meals to families in need

A non-profit foundation is feeding families in Fairview School District.

Fairview School Foundation is teaming up with the school district and Avonia Tavern to provide 40 meals to families in need.

The foundation and the community are coming together to raise more than $1,200 to make tonight’s meal distribution possible.

Organizers say that this type of event not only helps families, but business owners as well.

“This is a win-win situation where we could feed families that might need a little bit of extra help and also provide some business to our local restaurants,” said Steve Ferringer, Principal of Fairview Middle School.

Main Street Cakery Cafe will provide next week’s meal for more families.