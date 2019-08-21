Fairview students tour UPMC Hamot to learn about medical field

Fairview High School students had an opportunity to tour around UPMC Hamot to learn first hand about careers within the health care field.

This tour coming as the school launches its first Health Science Academy. When watching a career on TV it can be deceiving, especially places like a hospital. These students toured all around the hospital from the OR room, to the ICU.

Biology teacher and Advisor to Fairview High School’s new Health and Science Academy, Chris Groff, said the school created the program as a way for students to learn more in-depth about the medical field, as well as, “to give them exposure to a variety of careers before they leave high school,” said Chris Groff, Health Science Academy Advisor.

Groff said bringing students to the hospital gives them an experimental type of learning, which is something that can’t be learned in a classroom.

“So they can actually get in different work places, and see what it’s like to be there for the day,” said Groff.

Students were able to tour the hospital, navigating around from surgical observation rooms, to the trauma intensive care unit.

Fairview Junior Tyler Hufnegal said he was excited to tour the hospital, adding that he is interested in becoming an anesthesiologist some day.

“It’s really cool, much more intense than thought it would be. I’ve never really been in a hospital. It’s fun to see all the inner workings and what really goes on,” said Tyler Hufnegal, Fairview Junior.

Hufnegal said he and fellow students were selected by Mrs. Groff for the program.

“I think that this will be something great to go on my college resume, and it will help me in my future career,” said Hunfnegal.

The high school students are not the only ones learning something today. Groff said she is also learning more so she can better inform her students.

“Giving them more information about what sort of education, and how different career choices effect their lifestyle,” said Groff.

Hufnegal and 10 other students said they look forward to starting the academy, and learning even more about the medical field.

Groff said the Health Sciences Academy is a two year program that kicks off during their junior year, and carries on to their senior year.