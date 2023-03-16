(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A local business recently fell victim to a forced burglary in Fairview Township.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglary was between the hours of 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 19 and 7 a.m. on Feb. 20 at a business on the 7300 block of Market Road in Fairview Township.

The burglar forced their way through a locked office door. Inside, they ransacked the office and stole an unknown amount of cash. The PSP report notes that $5,000 to $35,000 in cash was stolen. The broken glass door was valued at $200.

The incident remains under investigation.