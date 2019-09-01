Fairview United Methodist Church hosts back to school party

It was a party at the Fairview United Methodist Church this afternoon.

The church holding the annual back to school party for the community. Organizers saying the event is a nice way to bring the community together before students head back to school for the academic year.

“A lot of times in Fairview there are not many chances for people to go outside of here to get together with the community so we like to give that opportunity for people to get together and have a good time.” said Jack Tickle, pastor of Fairview United Methodist Church.

Members of the congregation volunteer to put on the event.