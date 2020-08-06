Faith leaders form coalition to address racial injustice issues in Erie community

Faith leaders are coming together to address issues of racial injustice in the Erie community. Two separate fights that have a direct relation to one another.

Community members are invited to gather at the Episcopal Diocese of Northwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters Friday night for a prayer service. This event not only looks to bring awareness of racism, but also the impact that COVID-19 is having on minority communities.

COVID-19 is not the only issue that the world is facing.

“As we try to exist during this pandemic, we have to realize and its becoming clearer and clearer that the other pandemic that we are dealing with is racism.” said Bishop Lawrence Persico.

In order to fight both issues, a coalition is formed to demonstrate how to spread love while educating people about the dangers of the disease. Personal Protective Equipment will be distributed.

“This is a historic time in Erie, Pennsylvania, we have already had a series of very positive meetings and we have committed to one another that we are going to continue talking on a regular consistent basis. They’re not just talking, but putting some activity to our language.” said Bishop Dwane Brock, the Coalition Organizer.

The outreach will take the leaders to Erie’s east side, for those in the 16503 and 16504 neighborhoods.

One religious leader going on to explain how these two issues go together hand and hand.

“It’s dis-proportionally impacting certain zip codes as a matter of race and poverty. It’s time for us to address that issue. The reason that people are being dis-proportionally affected is based on race and social economic status and that is unjust.” said Bishop Sean Rowe.

Friday night’s event will be the first for the coalition and it will serve as a reconciliation of racism. The group will also have a COVID-19 safety campaign on Saturday and meet at 8:00 a.m. near East 22nd and Wallace Street.