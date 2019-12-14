Faith Lutheran Church hosts live nativity scene

Faith Lutheran Church continuing the tradition Friday night of its live nativity scene. They say it takes a lot of time to get the dozen or so actors in their costumes and set up the stable.

This year’s nativity scene features live cows and organizers telling us it’s a good way to remind people of the real meaning of Christmas.

“It feels really good, to be part of Harborcreek. and to share with the community, it takes at least a cast of dozens to make happen.” said Jean Kibler of Faith Lutheran Church.

If you missed tonight’s live nativity, Faith Lutheran will be holding it again Saturday night. The church has been holding the nativity for more than 50 years