Fall Fest concludes at Gridley Park

The Fall festivities were in full swing at the annual Downtown Fall Fest at Gridley Park on October 24th.

The festival began at 11 a.m. with some live music, food trucks, and 30 vendors.

Some of the live music came from Skylar Otto, Smith Music, Mambo, and Matty and the Pickles.

The vendors at this event sold tye dye clothing, bubble tea, and other items.

One vendor creates handmade earrings and was inspired to start her business during the pandemic.

“I am a color lover and so like I said that’s what got me into this. I wanted to create accessories that I myself would wear that I couldn’t find at the store,” said Erin Yates, Owner of Piquant.

The festival concluded at 6 p.m. on October 24th.

