Fall Fest returns to downtown Erie this weekend.

Local vendors will gather at Griswold Park on West 14th Street (between Peach and Griswold Plaza) on Sunday. It’s the 4th annual Fall Fest, and organizers told us the event continues to grow each year.

Visitors will have the chance to check out more than 30 local vendors selling crafts, goods and fresh produce.

There will also be five musical performances by local bands starting at 11 a.m., along with the Classic Car Trunk or Treat. Prizes for best car and spookiest car will be announced at 3 p.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

One organizer said it’s a family-friendly event that celebrates small local businesses and the fall season.

“That’s really what this event is about is bringing people together and giving an opportunity to all of our small businesses that thrive in Erie. These events can be really big for them. This is a time where we’re starting to see the holiday shopping pick up, so we have over 25 vendors that are going to be at the Fall Fest this weekend,” said Faith Kindig, CEO, The Urban Oasis Project Inc.

Fall Fest runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Click here to learn more about the vendors and bands at the event.