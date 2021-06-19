Fall Fest to return to Peek N’ Peak in October

The Waterford Heritage Days will return from July 16th-18th. This is according to the festival’s Facebook Page.

Meanwhile, the 33rd Annual Fall Fest will take place over two weekends at Peek N’ Peak. The festival will take place on October 9th and 10th and then on October 16th and 17th.

Organizers are promising a massive kid’s zone this year with horse drawn carriage rides, a craft vendor market, and a farmer’s market as well.

Look for a complete schedule to become available in the coming months.

