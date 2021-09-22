Fall is officially here; local tourism industry shifts seasons

The shift to fall has officially begun.

From laying on the beach and soaking up the sun to pumpkins, wine and the changing leaves. Fontaine Glenn was live in Erie with more.

The summer has come to a close and it is officially the first day of fall.

With fall comes some big events for the northwest region and the transition from Waldameer and the beaches to pumpkin picking and wine touring begins.

A big attraction in the northwest region is the 33rd annual Peek’n Peak Fall Fest.

In previous years, the festival has brought over 25,000 people to the region, but was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The Vice President of Scott Enterprises says this fall event bridges the gap between the summer and winter seasons.

“People come up, they spend the weekend, they get a condo, they bring their families, they enjoy a night out, stay the night in our hotel, go to the swimming pool. There’s just so much to do up there and it’s so much fun. It’s great to be outside in the fall and typically been great weather for this event, so we’re thinking a lot of people are going to come. There’s some pent up demand, you know covid put everybody at home, and this is a great opportunity for people to get back out,” said Nick Scott Jr., Vice President, Scott Enterprises.

Fall Fest takes place during the second and third weekend in October.

Erie used to focus it’s bulk of the tourism on what they called the “Golden 90 Days” from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

Now, Erie has expanded its tourism season into September and October.

Wineries and the Ale Trail have become a main attraction for visitors. During September and October, the president of VisitErie says they are seeing more couples visiting the area.

“What we’re finding is that fall, September and October in particular, are very strong tourism visitation to the area. Trying to find a hotel room in the month of September on a weekend or in October is very difficult,” said John Oliver, President & CEO, VisitErie.

