Fall leads to accidental drowning at Wintergreen Gorge over the weekend

One man is dead after an accidental drowning at Wintergreen Gorge.

According to the Chief of the Brookside Fire Department, two men were walking in the creek when one of them slipped and fell into the creek by a waterfall.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 18-year-old Jaures Golmen of Erie began struggling to swim and called out for help before going under the water.

Emergency crews and State Troopers arrived on scene and located the man. They performed CPR and other life saving efforts.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“We found him with the help of the State Police and we ended up bringing him out with a series of rope rigging and multiple fire crews, and we transported him to Hamot,” said Mike Harrington, Brookside Fire Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list