Fall tree giveaway: LEAF giving away free fall trees next week

Come get a free tree at the fall tree giveaway taking place the last week of October.

LEAF (Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park) is hosting a fall tree giveaway part of ReLeaf, its county wide tree planting initiative.

The giveaway will take place Oct. 28th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the LEAF building at Frontier Park — 1501 West 6th Street.

Tree species that will be available include Arrowwood, Basswood, Black Locust, Nannyberry, Pin Oak, Silky Dogwood, and Persimmon.

Trees will be available on a first come, first served basis.

