Erie County’s destination marketing organization has come out with their fall 2023 report.

John Oliver, who is the president and CEO of VisitErie, said although numbers mirror those of 2022, fall was a good time for visitation. 58 percent of visitors were from out of state, while 42 were from in-state.

The most visited region was Upper Peach Street with 34 percent of visitors spending time there.

“I always like to point that out that it’s our visitors through the hotel tax that they’re paying when they come here that funds us and allows us to go out and encourage more people to come and visit erie that’s a positive,” said John Oliver, president and CEO of VisitErie.

Oliver said VisitErie continues to prepare for the total solar eclipse which they anticipate 100 percent of hotel rooms to be sold out.