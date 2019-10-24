Fall Wild Turkey season approaches and the PGC reminds about recent changes

The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) has announced that Fall Wild Turkey hunting season opens Saturday, November 2.

Turkey season openers and season lengths vary by Wildlife Management Unit (WMU), and fall-turkey hunting is closed in some WMUs.

The most significant change in the coming fall turkey season is that a regulatory change now eliminates the requirement for fall turkey hunters to wear fluorescent orange material. It also applies to archery deer hunters throughout their six-week season. The Game Commission still strongly encourages turkey hunters and deer bowhunters in November to wear orange, but it remains a hunter-choice issue.

“Time has shown that fluorescent orange makes hunters more visible and saves lives,” noted Meagan Thorpe, the agency’s hunter-education administrator. “But a lot of hunters have asked to hunt without it, and the number of fall turkey hunters is down. So, we’re reminding hunters that conditions afield this fall have changed and they need to be aware of those changes.”

Another significant change is the elimination of fall turkey hunting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The short, holiday-based season now ends a half-hour after sunset on the Friday immediately after Thanksgiving. In recent years, the season closed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which is now the opening of the statewide firearms deer season.

Shorter fall seasons and declining numbers of fall turkey hunters have conspired to chip away at recent Pennsylvania fall turkey harvests. But Mary Jo Casalena, agency wild turkey biologist, assures hunters there are plenty of birds afield.

“Pennsylvania remains one of the best states in the nation to hunt fall turkeys,” she emphasized.

On any landscape, the distribution of hunters and birds often will influence hunter success. Run into too many hunters afield and you’ll feel crowded; find too few birds and maybe wish you were somewhere else, Casalena noted.

So, avoid areas where there’s other hunters, or even hikers. Find the food, look for turkey sign and find the flock.

“A wild turkey’s daylight hours are reserved for feeding,” Casalena advised. “So, if you can’t find fresh turkey sign where you’re hunting, you’re in the wrong place.”

Turkeys make a mess of things in the search for food in leaf litter. If the exposed soil is dry where turkeys have scratched, the birds are gone. Consider revisiting the area later if mast remains available.

Hunters finding fresh scratches while scouting should expect the birds to be near. Following the scratches while using cover to hide might be the best way to close in. Hunters closing on a feeding flock should expect birds are watching for trouble in almost every direction. A hunter’s goal is to bust up the flock and call one back to harvest. It’s always a better strategy than taking a long shot, unless, of course, you’re hunting with a rifle.

Successful hunters are reminded reporting your turkey harvest is mandatory. There are three easy options: online at www.pgc.pa.gov (go to Report a Harvest on the Home Screen); by phone, toll-free at 1-855-PAHUNT1 or 1-855-724-8681; or by mail using the postage-paid harvest report card found with 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Digest issued free with each hunting license.

Casalena also reminds hunters to report any leg-banded turkeys they harvest or find.

Leg bands are stamped with a toll-free number to call. Although the agency’s research project is completed, and rewards are no longer valid, the information provided is still beneficial and hunters can learn the history of the bird.

Pennsylvania’s fall turkey season is among those open to Mentored Youth and Mentored Adult hunters. During the fall turkey season, a mentor may transfer his or her fall turkey tag to a Mentored Youth or Mentored Adult hunter.

The Mentored Youth Hunting Program sets out to introduce those under the age of 12 to hunting. Mentored Youth must obtain a $2.90 permit and must always be accompanied by a licensed mentor 21 years or older.

The Mentored Adult Hunting Program seeks to remove obstacles for adults who have an interest in hunting and the opportunity to go hunting with a licensed mentor. The cost of a resident Mentored Adult permit is $20.90 – the same as the cost of a resident hunting license.

Mentored Youth and Mentored Adults can participate in only approved hunting seasons, and the seasons that have been approved for Mentored Youth are different from those for Mentored Adults. Different sets of regulations apply to Mentored Youth and Mentored Adults, as well.