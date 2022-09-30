(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania waterways soon will get another stocking of trout for the fall and winter seasons.

Beginning the week of Oct. 3, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock some 116,000 hatchery-raised adult trout in more than 100 streams and lakes. That includes rainbow, brown and brook trout. The efforts will continue through mid December.

In Erie County, East Basin Pond, Lake Pleasant, Upper Gravel Pit and West Basin Pond all will see stocking activity in December. In Warren County, Chapman Dam Reservoir is set to be stocked on Dec. 12.

According to a news release from the commission, more than 86,000 trout will be stocked in October alone throughout the commonwealth. Stocking schedules could change as the date nears.

Trout that are stocked during the fall and winter can be fished for immediately. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid Pennsylvania fishing license and trout permit.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

From Nov. 1 through April 30, anyone on a boat less than 16 feet in length is required to wear a life jacket. Children 12 and younger must always wear a life jacket while paddling.