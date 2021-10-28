Fallen Pennsylvania State Police Trooper to be buried in Cranesville

A Pennsylvania State Trooper who died after being hospitalized with apparent COVID-19 sickness in Eastern Pennsylvania will be buried in Cranesville.

57-year old Dung Martinez passed away last Thursday.

He was a 21-year veteran of the department and stationed at the King of Prussia barracks near Philadelphia.

After services Friday in Norristown, Trooper Martinez will be brought to Hope Cemetery for burial on Monday. A state procession will go from Erie International Airport to the cemetery for a private burial.

