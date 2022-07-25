The 13th annual Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Memorial Torch Run made a pit stop in Erie on Sunday, July 24.

The cross-country ride began in Eugene, Oregon, and will end at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Along the way, participants escort the “Fallen Soldiers Memorial Flame.”

The torch run is intended to honor and pay tribute to fallen American service members.

While in Erie, the torch run spent the night at American Legion Post 773 on West 12th Street. On July 25, the torch run organizers planned to honor three local fallen heroes — Army Specialist Donald Oaks, Army Corporal Jarrid King, and Air Force Sr. Airman Bryan Bell.