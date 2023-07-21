Thursday’s severe weather has temporarily closed Presque Isle State Park.

Presque Isle State Park is closed Friday due to fallen trees and downed wires at the beginning of the park following Thursday night’s severe weather.

According to representatives from the park, the trees and powerlines are laying across the roadway, making it unsafe to access the park at this time.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is waiting on Penelec to assist. There is currently no estimated time for reopening.