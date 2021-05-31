Fallen veterans honored at new cemetery in Waterford this afternoon

Fallen veterans are honored at a new cemetery in Waterford this afternoon.

American Legion Post 285 hosted a ceremony to celebrate veterans who lost their lives while serving the country.

Funds have been raised over the past few years to have fallen veterans buried at this new cemetery on West 3rd Street in Waterford.

Commander of American Legion Post 285, Dan Kirk, said that this type of ceremony is important to members of the Waterford Community.

“It brings our town together to kind of honor the fallen veterans. Our town is very, very patriotic. We have a lot of history in this town, so it’s up to us at the American Legion to make sure that history is brought to the forefront,” said Dan Kirk, Commander American Legion Post 285.

Kirk said that American Legion Post 285 plans to host their traditional parade on Memorial Day next year.