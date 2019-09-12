Familiar business to open soon at the old Sheetz store in Harborcreek

A new business will soon be opening in the old Sheetz store in Harborcreek and if you want a hint, try looking across the street.

Rival Country Fair is buying the former Sheetz on Buffalo Road at Saltsman Road. Country Fair is opening the store despite the fact that another Country Fair is open across the street.

A company spokesperson tells us the plan keeps both stores open, one as a full Country Fair and the other as a Country Fair Express. After remodeling, the new Country Fair should be open by early 2020