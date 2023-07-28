Girard School District has named its new superintendent.

Starting August 1, David Koma will replace Donna Miller who is soon retiring.

According to the district, Koma has been hired for a three-year term at their board meeting this past Monday. Koma is currently the Rice Avenue Middle School principal and is no stranger, he’s been with the district for more than 20 years.

Koma released a statement to us that says in part:

“I care a great deal for Girard School District, its communities and families as well. It is an honor and privilege to lead this district forward, and I am fortunate to already have a tremendously strong foundation…”