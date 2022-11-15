Long-time employees at a unique downtown restaurant will soon become the owners.

Room 33 Speakeasy will soon have new owners. Rebecca Styn, the former co-owner, is selling the establishment to two long-time employees.

The business is being sold to general manager Shawn McCall and bar manager Elizabeth Heffernan. The two have been with the company since Room 33 opened about five years ago.

“I’m very proud of what this place has become and how we’ve developed our team, as well as the business itself and grown it in the last years. Going through COVID and coming out, still doing positive things and surviving, that was honestly the toughest part. But things continue to prosper from here, things are looking up,” said Shawn McCall, new co-owner, Room 33.

Rob Mahrt, former co-owner and Rebecca Styn’s husband, will retain a 10% ownership stake in the business.