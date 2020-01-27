Families came out for Winter Fun Day in Fairview over the weekend

It was a day to get out and enjoy the fresh air in Fairview.

Families from around the area joined together for a Winter Fun Day at Pleasant Ridge Park.

During the day, kids had a chance to compete in sled races, ride on a horse draw wagon, make some crafts, and enjoy s’mores.

One organizer said that this event provides a way for members of the community to join together.

“This is just a great way for the community to come out and enjoy our public park here at Pleasant Ridge Park; to just come together as a community and have a great day here in the winter time,” said Nate Millet, Director, Fairview Parks and Recreation.

Siberian Huskies were also there for families to look at and to even provide babies with a special ride.