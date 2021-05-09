Families celebrate Mothers who are in nursing homes or in hospitals with flower deliveries

Today families celebrate Mothers who are in nursing homes or in hospitals that have visitation restrictions due to COVID.

One way to visit your mother on this special day is to send flowers.

The owner of Larese Flower Shop said that this year flower orders were more than last year because people are sending them to their moms in nursing homes or in hospitals.

“I really feel sorry for the senior citizens that can’t have their family members especially on Mother’s Day. I’m sure they are depressed. They are really depressed, and flowers brighten everyone’s day,” said Carl Larese, Owner of Larese Floral Design.

There has also been a shortage of flowers this year as well.