Families celebrated the new year early at ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ at ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum

Usually, New Year’s Eve festivities are for adults, but the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum is making it for everyone.

It’s an annual event that parents and kids look forward to every year, especially for those who may be a little sleepy by midnight.

“We’re really happy, because we get to see the ball drop for the first time here. It’s fun,” said Mia Koket, Erie resident.

The Noon Year’s Eve event packs more than 600 kids and their families in the museum for an afternoon full of fun.

“We figured she would not stay up until midnight. We know she loves the Children’s Museum, we know she loves to dance, so this is perfect for us,” said Erika Young, Erie resident.

Kids had the chance to count down to the new year with a balloon drop and even an apple juice toast.

This year’s party was bigger and better with more balloons than previous years and activities like a dance party, glitter tattoos, and even a photo booth.

An event like this gives parents the opportunity to hang out with their kids who may not be able to make it to midnight.

“We see families, multiple generations, coming together which is fun too. Grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles, it gives everybody a chance to do something together during the day when you normally maybe can’t stay up at night,” said Ainslie Brosig, Executive Director.

For others, it’s about spending time with their kids while cheering in 2020 together.

After the balloon drop, kids had the chance to take part in all the different exhibits the museum offers.