Families celebrated the new year early at the newly reopened Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

It was a day all about family, fun, and skating this afternoon as hundreds of people spent New Year’s Eve at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.

Tiarra Braddock was at the ice center this morning with more on the “Rink in the New Year” event.

The ice center reopened about two weeks ago, just in time for the new year and was packed with people from the time the event started this afternoon.

It was a full house over at the newly renovated Flo Fabrizio Ice Center on New Year’s Eve.

The Barwin family traveled to Erie all the way from Iowa. They are in town visiting family for the holidays, so they decided to have some fun at the ice rink.

David Barwin says being back at the ice rink brings back many memories since he grew up going to the JMC Ice Arena.

“I used to come here in eighth grade on Friday night open skates,” said David Barwin, Iowa resident.

The Barwin family weren’t the only ones ringing in the new year on ice.

“My kids love ice skating and we just wanted to come and try something new this year,” said Stephanie, Erie resident.

Jim Williams has been an Ice Guard for 41 years. He says ice skating at the new center is the perfect way to start the new year.

“Right at holiday time, the new year, start the tradition all over again. The community will have a nice time,” said Jim Williams, Ice Guard, Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.

There was even a countdown to noon since the ice center won’t be open at midnight, giving children a chance to participate in the new year fun.

The first event to kick off the new year at the ice center is a five week Learn to Skate Class that begins January 11th.

To learn more about the classes, you can visit https://www.eriezoo.org/ice-center.