Families enjoy the return of the Erie County Fair

The Erie County Fair is back to normal this year with all the rides, vendors, and games.

Last year the fair had many restrictions due to COVID-19, but this year families told us that it is a breath of fresh air being able to enjoy a normal event in a long time with no COVID restrictions.

A whole week of fun rides, fair food, and planned events at the Erie County Fair, all to enjoy this year without any COVID-19 restrictions.

“My favorite part of today is being here with all of my family,” said Alivia Johnson, Erie Resident.

The fair goes from Monday until Saturday. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and then 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The fair will close at 10 p.m. each night and mask wearing is at your discretion.

“Just to see the smile on the kids faces and you know just happy to be out seeing people walking around having a good time and not being cooped up in their house even though COVID is back around,” said Scott Dominick, Erie Resident.

For those that might want to take extra sanitary precautions, there are hand washing stations scattered throughout the fair grounds.

“If you are walking the fair grounds, you should be able to find some within a couple feet of you,” said Sydney Elder, Junior Director.

For some who attended, they didn’t have a worried thought about COVID-19.

“Everything was really distancing and everything was really nice,” said Cora MtGill, Erie Resident.

The rides such as turbo tubs is one of many attractions families were looking forward to for this year.

“We just came out to see all the animals and ride some rides and eat some food out here so it’s pretty fun,” said Justin Bartoo, Erie Resident.

“I love going on the slide it is super fast too,” said Luis Rivera, Erie Resident.

Today’s events consisted of antique tractor pulls, harness racing and of course the animals which are always a favorite.

“We decided to come out here and he got his little horse ride today seeing all the horses and pigs all very exciting,” said MtGill.

The price for general admission is eight dollars. Veterans get in for free.

There is a musical show on Tuesday along with a baked goods auction and more fun events with horses.

