Families gather at Millcreek Mall for Wellsville Days

It was a day full of family fun at the Millcreek Mall as the ninth annual Wellsville Family Fun Day took place.

The event looks to empower kids and families to live a healthier and more productive lives through health and wellness education.

Attendees had the opportunity to do just that, with children and families learning about the value of healthy eating and lifestyles through games and activities. Student volunteers from Gannon University and LECOM also took part in the fun day by teaching kids and adults about biology and self care

“We know we can be better together we can all feel better and lift one another up in the Wellsville way is to remember that we do it together and we all benefit” said Dr. Anthony Snow.

The event also featured a play area and hands on learning stations.