Families gather at Roger Young Park for block party hosted by Erie County United Candidates

Several families gathered at Roger Young Park for a block party this afternoon.

It is a celebratory block party hosted by Erie County United Candidates.

This event got the community together for a barbecue and also included a school supplies give away.

One volunteer said that it was their way of thanking the community for coming out to vote.

“A lot of volunteers we did the canvasing in the neighborhoods and getting families to come out and enjoy and also provide some school supplies and just awareness and getting people out,” said Zakaria Sharif, Volunteer.

There were also Erie County United Volunteers helping community members register to vote.

