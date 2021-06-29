Families head to the fountain in Perry Square to beat the summer heat

It was a high of 90 degrees today in Erie and many people are looking for ways to stay cool.

Several people headed to the Fountain in Perry Square. Families visiting the fountain wanted to beat the heat.

Several visitors said that they missed the fountain last year as the water was not turned on because of the pandemic.

One Erie resident said that it’s great to see kids playing outdoors the way she did as a child.

“It’s a beautiful thing. It’s nice and clean and cool,” said Michelle Moore, Erie Resident.

The Perry Square Fountain could be less busy the rest of the week since some rain is expected in Erie.

