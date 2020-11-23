Families of the Erie Day School come together to donate to the less fortunate in the community

An annual Thanksgiving tradition at a local school is looking much different this year.

Families of the Erie Day School came together to donate to the less fortunate in the community.

If families chose to participate, they could either make a feast or a family bag which includes most of the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner donated by the Bethany Outreach Center.

Families could also make hygiene kits that were donated to the Emmaus Soup Kitchen.

The final option was to make a monetary donation. Through monetary donations the school collected more than $1,400 from families.

“It’s a little different, but this is kind of better because we are together as a community so much that I think its great for us to step out beyond ourselves and help others,” said Allison Tilves, Teacher at Erie Day School.

In total, 107 feast bags and 111 hygiene bags are being donated to the organizations.