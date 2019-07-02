Families of three men killed in violent 2017 crash now suing

The families of three men who were killed in a violent crash on West 12th street two years ago are suing the automaker who made their vehicle and the dealership where it was purchased.

The families of Willie Byrd, Charles Barnes and Oscar Johnson filed the suit, claiming that an accelerator malfunction led to the crash. The suit alleges that Oscar Johnson was driving a recently purchased 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe with the other two when the vehicle suddenly accelerated, flying at a high rate of speed that reduced the vacuum braking system.

The ride ended when the vehicle crashed into a semi travelling north on Cherry Street.

The crash killed all three people. Erie Police said they could not determine if an equipment malfunction did in fact take place. The suit names Dave Hallman Hyundai, the Hyundai corporation and others.