Families spend Presidents Day at Splash Lagoon

Dozens of students decided to spend their Presidents Day off enjoying the warm temperatures and tidal waters. They didn’t even have to leave town.

One of the busier places to visit this Presidents Day is Splash Lagoon, which is located on upper Peach St.

Families enjoy coming to the park for something to do on a day off and they also get to get away from the winter chill for a while.

“This is a great weekend for us and we love it that it happens all in this winter time because it gives somebody so many things to do, when a lot of people are staying indoors this is a change to come into our indoors and celebrate with us,” said Joe Hatcher, General Manager of Splash Lagoon.

Splash Lagoon is employing up to 200 people to accommodate the bigger crowds.

