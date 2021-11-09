People voice their concerns over the zoning plans at the Millcreek Township Planning Commission meeting

People voiced their concerns over the zoning plans at the Millcreek Township Planning Commission meeting on November 9th.

The meeting was centered around hearing from the public and attorneys that are representing families who are concerned over the zoning plans in Millcreek.

Michael Agresti is one attorney representing a few clients that are real estate developers and business owners.

He said that zoning changes will be at the Kmart Plaza on Sterrettaina and West 26th would be rezoned to not include retail.

The attorney hopes the members in the commission change the zoning plans before the vote in December.

“There are a number of significant real estate developers here and present here, and we want them to understand the long term effects of the very drastic change and this is just a public hearing where they can hear that,” said Michael Agresti, Attorney.

The hope for the families who showed up at this meeting is to make sure the zoning allows retail in the plan.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists