After receiving several emails and phone calls from concerned family members about a hunger strike at a local prison, WJET looked into what was going on.

The Department of Corrections at SCI Albion said all issues have been resolved. The department stated select inmates were refusing their food trays, but did not say exactly how many or what caused the issue.

However, as of this weekend, officials said those inmates accepted their food. At this time, the issue has been resolved.

WJET reached out to the family members who originally contacted us and are still waiting for a response.