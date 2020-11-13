Family and friends come together to celebrate North East resident’s 100th birthday

A North East family celebrates a milestone birthday for their most senior member.

Family and friends paraded past Grace Bondanella’s home on North Mill Street, to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

The family credits Amazing Grace’s nieces and nephews with planning the event and making it possible.

Her daughter and granddaughter say they’re grateful to everyone who helped make her day so special.

“She keeps saying I can’t believe I made it to 100. I don’t know how I got to 100. She’s so grateful, she says its the best day she could ever have, and just having family and friends visit.” said Ann Filutze.

Grace’s daughter says no one could ask for a better mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, or great-great grandmother.