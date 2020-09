Family and friends gathered to celebrate a century of a life.

Mary Tabaka is turning 100-years-old on Thursday, but the party is already underway.

Tabaka has spent the last 100 years in her childhood home along with her 97 year old sister Anne.

Tabaka said the secret to a long life is simply kindness.

“Be kind to each other. That’s more important than anything in the world,” said Mary Tabaka, Turning 100-years-old.

Tabaka said that she is thankful to have so many people in her life.